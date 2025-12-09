Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,242 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,281 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,135,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

