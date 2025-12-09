Ossiam Acquires 60,363 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Ossiam boosted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 54.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.2% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $535,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $943,985 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Newmont from $105.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9%

Newmont stock opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

