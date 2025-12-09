Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,770,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,364,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.37. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Stephens raised Calavo Growers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile



Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

