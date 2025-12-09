Ossiam Has $4.42 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Ossiam lessened its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 222,099 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Target were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $578,009,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,361,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 133.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,223,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $219,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

