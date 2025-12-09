16,500 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $207.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.69. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.27 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,715.12. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,452 shares of company stock worth $18,736,132. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.74.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

