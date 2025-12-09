Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 59,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 252,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

