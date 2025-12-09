Invesco Ltd. Sells 435,463 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of Dayforce worth $174,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Dayforce by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $2,707,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,753,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,371,462.10. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 186,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,618.45. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 76,179 shares of company stock worth $5,219,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAY. TD Cowen lowered Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair lowered Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

