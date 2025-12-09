Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Everus Construction Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

