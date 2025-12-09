Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,395 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,661,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 408.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 312,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 251,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 216,882 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $146,015.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,137,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,192.82. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Castelli sold 76,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $773,765.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,470.88. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,304. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -246.19 and a beta of 0.46. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

