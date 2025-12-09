PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 611.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 46.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

