Jump Financial LLC Has $9.61 Million Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $288,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $332,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,966,309.22. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

