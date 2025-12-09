Jump Financial LLC Buys 419,571 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,571 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

