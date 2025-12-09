Jump Financial LLC Makes New $9.29 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 558,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

