Jump Financial LLC Acquires 146,340 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1,853.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,340 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 61.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 688,590 shares of company stock worth $50,754,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.