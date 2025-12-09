Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $396.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.60 and a 200-day moving average of $425.06. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

