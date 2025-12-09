StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 162.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.99.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.