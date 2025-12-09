Ossiam Buys Shares of 135,270 Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Elastic by 108.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $106,232.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,711.26. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $109,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,350.26. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $1,088,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

