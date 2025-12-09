Ossiam Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Ossiam boosted its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2,586.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,220 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Loews were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 218.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Loews by 11.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,399 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,444 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $156,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,756.60. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,019,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,752,676.10. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 75,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,318 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Loews has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of L stock opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $109.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

