Ossiam Acquires 91,465 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Ossiam raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 141.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 423.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Etsy by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,692,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $65,207,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Etsy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $727,005.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 150,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,865. This trade represents a 70.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 311,105 shares of company stock worth $21,144,854 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ETSY opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

