Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,175 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

IDACORP stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $524.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

