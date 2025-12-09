Insider Selling: Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,219,988 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,007.28. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Aeluma Trading Down 0.4%
Aeluma stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Aeluma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.19 million and a PE ratio of -59.56.
Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMU
About Aeluma
Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeluma
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Top 5 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks, According to MarketBeat
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- What Dollar Tree’s Surge and Home Depot’s Slide Say About Consumer Health
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.