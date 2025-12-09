Insider Selling: Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,219,988 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,007.28. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aeluma Trading Down 0.4%

Aeluma stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Aeluma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.19 million and a PE ratio of -59.56.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeluma during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeluma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeluma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aeluma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.

