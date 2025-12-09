John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on December 31st

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

