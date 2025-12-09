John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on December 31st

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
