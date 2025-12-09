Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 31st

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 3,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

PINE opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $246.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.52). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

