Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 30th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NIE opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

