Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $84,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,040. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

