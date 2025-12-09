27,334 Shares in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in monday.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in monday.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.27.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

