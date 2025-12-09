DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,664,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,289,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,782,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,487,000 after purchasing an additional 496,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,037,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $313,306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In related news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

