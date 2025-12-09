Jump Financial LLC Invests $10.04 Million in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 945,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 0.5%

HBM stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. HudBay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HBM

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.