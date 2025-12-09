Jump Financial LLC Invests $10.04 Million in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 945,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
HudBay Minerals Trading Down 0.5%
HBM stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. HudBay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
HudBay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HudBay Minerals
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 5 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks, According to MarketBeat
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What Dollar Tree’s Surge and Home Depot’s Slide Say About Consumer Health
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.