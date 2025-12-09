Jump Financial LLC Has $7.40 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,221 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.74%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.