Jump Financial LLC Acquires 144,752 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 1,117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,752 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,657,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,081,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 283,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,331,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,214 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Intapp Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 0.69. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,577.81. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,861.40. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,763 shares of company stock worth $1,382,944. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.