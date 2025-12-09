Jump Financial LLC Acquires 346,171 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. $LFMD

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,171 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $3,828,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFMD. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,600. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFMD stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

