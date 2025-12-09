Jump Financial LLC Buys 666,492 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 517.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,492 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,307,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after buying an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 59.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,563 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 170.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $49,917.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,860.80. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

