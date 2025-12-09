Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FERG stock opened at $245.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $256.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.79.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

In related news, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $700,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,741.52. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $1,134,382.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,886.18. The trade was a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,692,000 after purchasing an additional 173,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,152,000 after buying an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,367,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,921,000 after buying an additional 112,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.71.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

