Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Caleres Stock Up 2.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Shares of CAL stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73. Caleres has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1,662.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Caleres during the third quarter worth about $150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Caleres by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

