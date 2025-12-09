Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $85.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.88 million.

Vince Stock Performance

NYSE:VNCE opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vince by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Vince by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 62,907 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Vince during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNCE shares. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vince from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vince in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

