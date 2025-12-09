Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) & Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Financial Review

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) and Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lynas Rare Earths and Foremost Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 1 0 2 3.33 Foremost Clean Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Foremost Clean Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $356.61 million 25.57 $5.17 million N/A N/A Foremost Clean Energy N/A N/A -$2.60 million ($0.39) -7.90

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Foremost Clean Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foremost Clean Energy has a beta of 6.19, indicating that its stock price is 519% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Clean Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Foremost Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Foremost Clean Energy N/A -17.94% -16.19%

Summary

Lynas Rare Earths beats Foremost Clean Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

About Foremost Clean Energy

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

