Head to Head Comparison: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hanmi Financial and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 2 2 1 2.80 City Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than City Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hanmi Financial and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 16.53% 9.59% 0.93% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and City Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $430.37 million 1.97 $62.20 million $2.39 11.83 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats City Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit; and international finance and trade services and products, such as letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

