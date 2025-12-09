Canton Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.12 Million (CC)

Canton Network (CC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Canton Network has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $32.12 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Canton Network has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Canton Network token can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Canton Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,124.07 or 0.99757709 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Canton Network Token Profile

Canton Network’s launch date was June 24th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 35,902,960,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,902,960,118 tokens. Canton Network’s official website is sync.global. The official message board for Canton Network is lists.sync.global. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork.

Buying and Selling Canton Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton has a current supply of 35,895,898,778.85251316. The last known price of Canton is 0.0748895 USD and is up 14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $35,715,257.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Canton Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Canton Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Canton Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Canton Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.