Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Block (bl0ck.gg) has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Block (bl0ck.gg) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a total market capitalization of $47.12 million and $17.63 worth of Block (bl0ck.gg) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,124.07 or 0.99757709 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Profile

Block (bl0ck.gg) launched on March 21st, 2025. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,434,991 tokens. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official Twitter account is @bl0ck_gg. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official website is bl0ck.gg.

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Block (bl0ck.gg) is 0.06389876 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bl0ck.gg/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block (bl0ck.gg) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block (bl0ck.gg) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block (bl0ck.gg) using one of the exchanges listed above.

