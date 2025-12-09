pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $223.57 Million

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. One pumpBTC token can now be bought for approximately $89,847.94 or 0.96603942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market capitalization of $223.57 million and $127.96 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,124.07 or 0.99757709 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Token Profile

pumpBTC launched on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 778 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 778.18499735 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 89,847.94362361 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

