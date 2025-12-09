M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DVN opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

