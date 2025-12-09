Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 1,330.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 287.2% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 234.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 990,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,674,984.24. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

