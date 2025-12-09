Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Down 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 125,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 44,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Lincoln Gold Mining Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.42.
About Lincoln Gold Mining
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.
