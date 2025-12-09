Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 48,062 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation $ATLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,062 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Atlanticus by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Trading Down 2.0%

ATLC stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $885.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.64 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlanticus

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.