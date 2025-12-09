abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. $FAX Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

