Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $87.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.11% and a net margin of 42.25%.The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,326.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,031.05. This represents a 44.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,686,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,498.72. The trade was a 71.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,734,846. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

