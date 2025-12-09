Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $143.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,256. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

