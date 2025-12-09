Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 173.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 475.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Power Integrations by 364.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 270.97%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $34,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,765.60. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $58,272 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

