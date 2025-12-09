Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 392,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,782,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,080,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,354.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 959,079 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth approximately $12,363,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in NovoCure by 23.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,002,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after buying an additional 187,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NovoCure from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.82. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.81 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 27.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.