StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 17,051 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 251.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,082,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 653,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

